(The Center Square) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging federal transportation officials not to approve a congestion tolling plan that would allow New York City to impose higher charges on commuters entering Manhattan.
In a letter to Federal Highway Administration officials, Murphy argues that New York's congestion pricing plan "disregards" New Jersey's interests and ignores "significant environmental and other harms" to the state's residents. He calls on federal regulators to conduct a more thorough project review.
"To be clear, New Jersey is conceptually open to traditional congestion pricing when traffic reduction is the primary goal," Murphy wrote to FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt and other officials. "The project, however, as proposed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, has revenue generation, not traffic reduction, as its primary goal."
The 15-page letter outlines New Jersey's opposition to the project. It raises what Murphy describes as a "litany of errors" in an environmental assessment conducted by the MTA that he argues should prevent federal officials from allowing the project to proceed without a more thorough environmental review.
Under the congestion pricing plan, the MTA would be authorized to charge some motorists a fee ranging from $9 to $23 to drive into Manhattan’s central business district.
MTA officials say the new fee will bring in about $1 billion annually that the agency will use as leverage to borrow more money for its $51 billion multi-year capital plan. The agency faces a potential $2.6 billion budget deficit in 2025 and is seeking more state funding to help reduce its projected shortfalls.
In May, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued a "letter of legal sufficiency" for the project, signaling a review process expected to lead to final federal approval.
Both New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have defended the new pricing plan, approved by the state Legislature in 2019, saying it will help reduce the region's traffic congestion and blunt the impact of climate change by reducing tailpipe pollution.
A group of lawmakers from both states have formed a new caucus to fight the project. They have also filed a bill that would prohibit DOT from awarding any new capital investment grants to MTA projects in New York unless drivers in New Jersey and New York get an exemption from the congestion tax.
Murphy says the project would have "severe and long-lasting detriments that will be endured not just by our commuters and transportation agencies, but by residents of environmental justice communities who will see traffic unfairly redirected into their neighborhoods."
"Until the appropriate environmental review is completed for a project that will literally affect millions of New Jerseyans, we will continue to evaluate every legal option at our disposal," he said.