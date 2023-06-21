(The Center Square) — A federal appeals court has restored most of New Jersey’s new gun control laws limiting firearms in sensitive public places after overturning a lower court ruling blocking many restrictions while a legal challenge plays out.
The U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruling blocks a temporary restraining order that had barred the state from enforcing sections of a law preventing licensed firearm owners from carrying guns in at least 25 "sensitive places" like government buildings, libraries, public transportation and daycare centers.
The three-judge panel overturned a January decision by U.S. District Court Judge Renee Marie Bumb, who had issued the restraining order blocking the state from enforcing sections of the law, which she deemed "plainly unconstitutional."
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said he was "thrilled" by the federal appeals court's ruling, saying it will make the state safer and ensure that gun violence remains low.
"Because of this decision, guns will not be allowed to proliferate in locations such as parks, beaches, libraries, bars, and restaurants where alcohol is served," he said in a statement.
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin, a Democrat, said the ruling stayed the lower court’s "dangerous injunction that allowed individuals to carry weapons into places like parks and zoos, libraries and museums, bars and casinos, and permitted demonstrations."
"This is a tremendous win for public safety, and we will continue fighting for our law," he said in a statement.
In December, Murphy signed the law in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the N.Y. State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen case, which struck down a New York law requiring applicants to show “proper cause” to get a permit to carry a firearm.
The high court's conservative majority affirmed the constitutional right to carry firearms in public places for self-defense, which has prompted reviews of firearm licensing laws in New Jersey and other states that heavily restrict gun ownership.
The new law prohibits concealed carry in "high-density" areas with "vulnerable" populations, public protests or government activity.
But the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs filed a lawsuit against the law, claiming it "flagrantly and intentionally" violates the Second Amendment and a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision "upholding the right of honest citizens to carry firearms for personal protection."
A similar lawsuit, filed last month by the Second Amendment Foundation on behalf of several gun owners, argued the New Jersey law is an unconstitutional overreach of the state government's authority.
Under the appeals court ruling, several new law provisions will remain in effect, including a prohibition against carrying firearms on private property, such as grocery stores, where the owner has not posted signage allowing concealed weapons.
A requirement that firearm owners get insurance will remain in effect while the legal challenge plays out in court.