In this March 10, 2015 photo, Imena Valdes and Claudio Galaz pose for a photo standing next to a 1943 self portrait of Frida Kahlo as a Tehuana, titled 'Diego on My Mind,' on display at the Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera art show, at the NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale. Kahlo is an artist whose work could be in a New Jersey museum if plans go foward.