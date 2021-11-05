(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s unemployment claims recovery remains in the middle of the pack, according to a new analysis.
The analysis from WalletHub looking at unemployment claims week-over-week on Oct. 25 found the state’s recovery ranked No. 22. However, it lagged behind other regional states, including New York (20), Pennsylvania (10) and Delaware (4), though it did outpace Connecticut (26).
“New Jersey ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of unemployment claims recovery, both in the past week, as well as since the start of the pandemic,” Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst, told The Center Square.
“The state is one of the 23 that had unemployment claims last week that were lower than before the pandemic, with a drop of over 51% compared to the start of 2020,” Gonzalez added. “This is good news for New Jersey, and it means its labor market is on the right track to recovery.”
Nationally, Virginia topped the list, followed by Arkansas and North Dakota. Washington, D.C., saw the worst recovery, edging out Kentucky and New Mexico for the honor.
The Garden State also ranked No. 22 for its recovery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nationally, Florida has seen the best recovery during the timeframe, while Washington, D.C., has experienced the worst.
New Jersey’s unemployment rate has hovered in the 7.1% range in recent labor reports, exceeding the national average.