(The Center Square) – New Jersey ranked as the 16th best state for managing waste, but it has some work to do, according to a new analysis.
The Garden State ranked No. 6 for its policies and No. 10 for recycling, a new analysis from LawnStarter revealed. The state saw “above-average performance in recycling common containers and production-related waste,” the LawnStarter editorial and research team told The Center Square.
It also recycled more hazardous waste than nearly 40 states, earning New Jersey a No. 12 ranking, despite having relatively fewer recyclers of such waste – the state ranked No. 43 on that front – which “is an impressive accomplishment,” LawnStarter said.
However, the analysis found that New Jersey has room for improvement, particularly when managing its trash. The state ranked second-to-last in waste and No. 42 for its facilities.
“Although the state has commendable recycling habits, it has the fourth-highest number of landfills in the nation and landfills much of its trash, it produces relatively more pollution, and it manages its food waste more poorly,” the LawnStarter team said. “The bottom line: Residents should continue to recycle as much as they can, and the state should more aggressively pursue other, more responsible avenues for reducing waste, such as treating production-related waste or recovering it for energy.”
Nationally, Connecticut topped the list, followed by Vermont and Minnesota. Conversely, Alaska ranked at the bottom, edging out Nevada and Montana.