(The Center Square) – New restrictions on businesses announced by Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday will devastate some, according to the director of a New Jersey business group.
The new restrictions require restaurants to remain closed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. but allows takeout, outdoor dining and delivery to continue during that time. Murphy also announced that restaurants can only place tables closer than six feet if barriers separate them, no bar side seating is allowed and casinos must stop serving food and drinks after 10 p.m. Restaurants can set up full-enclosed dining “bubbles” outside.
Murphy said the restrictions are needed because of recent increases in COVID-19 cases.
“We remain in the midst of a global pandemic,” Murphy said during his Monday news conference. “Our country is recording more than 100,000 cases per day. “We have to snap back into reality. This virus hasn’t gone away, and it is posing its greatest threat to us in months.”
The governor said “the last thing” he wanted to do is shut the economy back down and he didn’t feel like the state was at the point.
“We’re taking steps today to mitigate the current increasing rate of spread,” Murphy said. “We must shake off pandemic fatigue and get back into the mindset that saw us crush the curve this spring.”
The restrictions will could result in permanent closures of small businesses that are “barely staying afloat,” said Eileen King, New Jersey director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.
“Instead of penalizing those business owners who are following the rules and already in danger due to lower revenues and fewer customers, the state should take a more targeted approach to curb the spread of the virus,” Kean said in a statement. “This step backward could do irreparable damage in an already fragile economy.”
Murphy also banned interstate games and tournaments for indoor youth sports.
“It is simply not safe for teams to be crossing state lines at this time to participate in indoor competitions,” the governor said.