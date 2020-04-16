(The Center Square) – Not that there’s ever a good time for a crisis, but the COVID-19 outbreak that’s gripping the country is also exposing a major weakness for New Jersey.
The pandemic has forced New Jersey and other states to order business closures and enact other social distancing measures that encourage people to stay home. As a result, nearly 215,000 people filed for unemployment last week, according to a Thursday report from the state Department of Labor.
Since March 15, as the outbreak was ramping up, the state has seen 576,904 new claims for unemployment. That’s more than the combined population of the state’s two largest cities, Newark and Jersey City.
With fewer people working, the state’s tax base will most certainly feel a pinch.
“New Jersey is facing a dual threat from the COVID-19 pandemic: a public health crisis that requires mandatory business closures and social distancing, along with the economic fallout from these necessary measures,” wrote Sheila Reynertson, a senior policy analyst for New Jersey Policy Perspective, a progressive think tank. “The state is taking in dramatically less revenue in income, sales, and corporate business taxes, stretching its finances thin.”
Coinciding with the revenue shortfall, New Jersey also has one of the smallest Rainy Day Funds, percentagewise, in the nation. According to the Pew Charitable Trusts, the $401 million in the fund would only cover 3.9 days of state spending.
The average state rainy day fund covers almost 27.9 days, or almost four weeks’ worth of spending.
The fund equals about 1 percent of the state’s expenditures. That ranks 47th in the nation, tied with neighboring Pennsylvania. Only Illinois and Kansas have a smaller percentage in its coffers.
The Government Finance Officers Association recommends states put away 16.7 percent – or two months of annual revenue – in a Rainy Day Fund.
With the Rainy Day Fund certainly unable to cover the expected shortfall, the state director of the Office of Management and Budget froze more than $900 million in budget spending to guarantee the state has enough cash to meet required obligations.
In addition, in the voluntary disclosure statement to bondholders last month where the spending freeze was announced, the state also revealed that it expects to “significantly revise” revenue and spending estimates for the 2020 and 2021 budget years because of the pandemic.
That could lead to budget austerity. As Pew notes in a study, New Jersey has had the worst record of meeting budgets. From the 2004 to 2018 fiscal years, none of the revenues met budget spending. On average, the state averaged receiving 91 percent of what it needed to balance the budget.
Reynertson said lawmakers in Trenton need to resist any attempt at cutting taxes and instead look to find ways to increase revenues to meet the needs of the state’s residents. That includes establishing new tax brackets between $250,000 and $2.5 million to make the state’s tax policy “fairer” for all.
“Progressive sources of revenue will be needed to ensure the state has the resources to meet our rapidly growing public health and economic needs,” she added.