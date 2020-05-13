(The Center Square) – New Jersey state revenues were down $3.5 billion, or 60 percent, in April, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.
“While we are hopeful that will see much of the losses replaced when those numbers are reported this summer, these numbers are a sobering reminder that the COVID-19 impact is not limited to the health of our people but also to the health of our state’s finances,” Murphy said during his Wednesday news conference.
The governor said he spoke with Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, the U.S. Senate Democratic Caucus and U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Murphy said. “We need every bit of resources we can find especially not just the borrowing that we can do here through the Federal Reserve program but we need direct cash assistance in size from the federal government.”
Murphy issued an executive order relaxing some of his stay-at-home requirements. Nonessential construction can resume at 6 p.m. Monday, but must follow sanitation and social distancing rules.
Also, retailers can offer curbside pick-up on Monday.
Car gatherings do not violate the state’s stay-at-home order as long as there is social distancing and contactless payments are offered when feasible, Murphy said.
“I’ve been clear that data will determine dates, and what we are seeing gives us confidence that we can begin the careful restart of our economy,” Murphy said. “Over the past eight weeks, New Jerseyans have taken our stay-at-home order seriously and have created the conditions that make this next phase possible. The steps we are taking allow for important standards of social distancing to continue with the return of safe, responsible business operations.”
Murphy said he will consider easing other restrictions in the next few days and weeks.
“We’re moving slowly and deliberately because any misstep risks further outbreaks,” Murphy said. “When public health tells us it is safe to remove a restriction, we’ll remove it. Not a moment before. Not a moment after.”
Murphy is also mulling a decision about the July 7 primary. A series of elections were held New Jersey towns with voters mailing in the ballots. Murphy said he is monitoring them closely and will make a decision soon.
Health officials are alarmed by reports of children who have symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock. Eleven of the children are hospitalized and four tested positive for COVID-19. Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said she did not know if seven new children diagnosed on Wednesday morning were in the hospital. All of the cases are under investigation.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases reported since the outbreak began is 141,560 and 9,702 have died. Half of the deaths have been residents of long-term care facilities.