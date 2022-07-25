(The Center Square) – Doctors, electricians and teachers already have them in their profession. Add law enforcement, too.
New Jersey is the 47th state to require licensure for lawmen. Swift proposal and passage this spring of Senate Bill 2742 and Assembly Bill 4194 finalized recently with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature, meaning officers in the Garden State will have approval of the state Police Training Commission.
New Jersey is putting $6 million into making the licensure program happen. Eight of 78 voting in the Assembly were against the bill; Senate passage was 40-0.
Licenses must be renewed every three years after issuance. There are a few acts that, if a lawman is convicted, could lead to loss of the license. According to a release from the governor, these are related but not limited to domestic violence and firearms or being active in a group trying to overthrow the government. There’s also something of a social media clause related to discrimination in the bill language.
Many groups supported the effort for licensing, including the New Jersey Black Issues Convention; Salvation & Social Justice, United Black Agenda; the ACLU chapter of New Jersey; and the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police.
In addition to Murphy, the release included comments backing the measure from Col. Patrick J. Callahan, the superintendent of the New Jersey State Police; Matthew Platkin, the acting attorney general; and Victoria L. Kuhn, leader of the New Jersey Department of Corrections.