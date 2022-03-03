(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.9% in January, according to the newly released figures.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month fell by 0.1 percentage points from December's adjusted 3% rate, New Hampshire Employment Security said in a report.
The number of seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment jobs last month was 667,300, which is 1,060 more jobs than in November, and 10,320 more jobs than the same month last year, the agency reported. A majority of those jobs were in private industries.
Meanwhile, the number of unemployed decreased by 360 over the month to 22,160, the agency reported, which is 9,620 fewer jobless claimants than in December 2020.
New Hampshire's labor market has improved dramatically since the height of the pandemic, and remains one of the lowest jobless rates in the nation.
At one point, New Hampshire's jobless rate rose to more than 16% as tens of thousands of workers were sidelined to prevent the spread of the virus.
But Granite State employers are still struggling to fill vacant jobs as a prolonged hiring crunch has contributed to an already tight labor market.
The state has distributed nearly $2 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits to workers since March 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
From December 2021 to January 2022 the state's labor force has only increased by 700 jobs, according to the labor agency.
By comparison, the national unemployment rate increased slightly in January, up by 0.1% from December's 4% jobless rate, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Nationally, nonfarm employment increased by 467,000 from December to January, the federal agency said.
New Hampshire's local unemployment rates – which can be higher than the state's rate, depending on the region – will be released on Tuesday, state labor officials said.