(The Center Square) – The top marginal income tax rate for residents of New Hampshire stands at 5 percent, according to a new study of state individual income tax rates by the Tax Foundation.
The state levies a single-rate income tax on individuals. Top state income tax rates range from a high of 13.3 percent in California to 1 percent in Tennessee, according to the Tax Foundation study, which was published in February.
Income taxes accounted for 37 percent of state tax revenues in fiscal-year 2017, the analysis said. And among the 43 states that levy income taxes, 41 tax wages or salaries, while two – New Hampshire and Tennessee – tax only interest and dividend income.
Nine states have single-rate levies on individuals’ income, while 32 states and the District of Columbia have graduated-rate income taxes.
States with individual income taxes also vary in terms of the number of tax brackets and approaches to deductions and personal exemptions, the Tax Foundation report said.
---
States’ Top Marginal Income Tax Rates in 2020
|State
|Top Marginal Individual Income Tax Rates
|Type of Individual Income Tax System
|Alabama
|5.00%
|Graduated rates
|Alaska
|0.00%
|None
|Arizona
|4.50%
|Graduated rates
|Arkansas
|6.60%
|Graduated rates
|California
|13.30%
|Graduated rates
|Colorado
|4.63%
|Single rate
|Connecticut
|6.99%
|Graduated rates
|Delaware
|6.60%
|Graduated rates
|Florida
|0.00%
|None
|Georgia
|5.75%
|Graduated rates
|Hawaii
|11.00%
|Graduated rates
|Idaho
|6.93%
|Graduated rates
|Illinois
|4.95%
|Single rate
|Indiana
|3.23%
|Single rate
|Iowa
|8.53%
|Graduated rates
|Kansas
|5.70%
|Graduated rates
|Kentucky
|5.00%
|Single rate
|Louisiana
|6.00%
|Graduated rates
|Maine
|7.15%
|Graduated rates
|Maryland
|5.75%
|Graduated rates
|Massachusetts
|5.00%
|Single rate
|Michigan
|4.25%
|Single rate
|Minnesota
|9.85%
|Graduated rates
|Mississippi
|5.00%
|Graduated rates
|Missouri
|5.40%
|Graduated rates
|Montana
|6.90%
|Graduated rates
|Nebraska
|6.84%
|Graduated rates
|Nevada
|0.00%
|None
|New Hampshire
|5.00%
|Single rate
|New Jersey
|10.75%
|Graduated rates
|New Mexico
|4.90%
|Graduated rates
|New York
|8.82%
|Graduated rates
|North Carolina
|5.25%
|Single rate
|North Dakota
|2.90%
|Graduated rates
|Ohio
|4.80%
|Graduated rates
|Oklahoma
|5.00%
|Graduated rates
|Oregon
|9.90%
|Graduated rates
|Pennsylvania
|3.07%
|Single rate
|Rhode Island
|5.99%
|Graduated rates
|South Carolina
|7.00%
|Graduated rates
|South Dakota
|0.00%
|None
|Tennessee
|1.00%
|Single rate
|Texas
|0.00%
|None
|Utah
|4.95%
|Single rate
|Vermont
|8.75%
|Graduated rates
|Virginia
|5.75%
|Graduated rates
|Washington
|0.00%
|None
|Washington, D.C.
|8.95%
|Graduated rates
|West Virginia
|6.50%
|Graduated rates
|Wisconsin
|7.65%
|Graduated rates
|Wyoming
|0.00%
|None
Source: Tax Foundation