(The Center Square) – New Hampshire voters finishing voting on Tuesday to decide races for U.S. Senate, House and governor in a pivotal midterm election.
Topping the ballot is a marquee race between far-right conservative Republican Don Bolduc and incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seeking a second term.
Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, narrowly edged out New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, a moderate, in the Sept. 13 state primary.
Hassan, a former New Hampshire governor, defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in a narrow race in 2016 to win the seat.
On the campaign trail and in contentious debates, the two candidates have clashed over issues such as inflation, energy costs, abortion, housing and election integrity.
The Senate seat is one Republicans hope to flip in their push to regain control of the chamber, and super PACs aligned with the national GOP have spent millions on ads attacking Hassan and supporting Bolduc.
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the Senate seat as "lean Democrat" but recent polls have shown a tightening race amid intense Republican interest in the election.
In another closely watched race, Trump-backed Republican Karoline Leavitt faces incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the 1st Congressional District.
Leavitt, 25, is a former Trump White House aide who defeated four other Republican candidates in the state primary for the party's nomination. Pappas, 42, was elected in 2018 as the first openly gay congressman representing the Granite State. He is seeking a third term in Congress.
Polls have shown Leavitt neck-and-neck with Pappas in a race that could help determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
In New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster faces Republican challenger Robert Burns.
Further down the ballot, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu faces a challenge from Democratic challenger Tom Sherman as he seeks a fourth term in office.
Polls have shown Sununu with a substantial lead over his challenger.
More than 1 million people are eligible to vote in New Hampshire, according to the secretary of state's office. As of the latest tally, 415,316 are not affiliated with either major political party, 307,360 are registered Republicans, and 284,174 have registered as Democrats.
Democrats have controlled the state's four seats in Congress since 2017 but Republicans hold the governor's office and a majority of the seats in the state Legislature.
Nationally, the election will decide control of the U.S. Senate and House, with the outcomes expected to shape the next two years of Biden’s presidency.
To regain majorities, Republicans need a net gain of five seats in the House and one in the Senate.