(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is warning of a surge in COVID-19 infections as winter approaches and urging more residents to get vaccinated.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sununu said the state is bracing for an expected rise in virus cases, citing the highly contagious delta variant’s continued spread, waning vaccine immunity, and colder weather that brings more people indoors. He said the next few months could be "tough."
“Unfortunately that fall and winter surge, exactly as we predicted, is, unfortunately, upon us," Sununu said. "Frankly, I believe we’re going to be in a worse situation than we were in last year with cases and hospitalizations."
Sununu said the state has the resources to handle an influx of COVID-19 cases. State health officials have increased testing capacity and relaunched the "homebound" program, which allows people to be vaccinated in their homes if they can't get out to a pharmacy or doctor's office.
"We're going to hit some really tough points in terms of hospital capacity, but I think we're in as good of a position as anyone in the country," Sununu told reporters.
Sununu said many of the state's hospitals are struggling with staffing issues, some of which he has attributed to President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate requiring health care workers to get their shots.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said New Hampshire is averaging between 500 and 550 new COVID-19 cases a day, with a testing positivity rate of about 6%.
Sununu said the state is also preparing to vaccinate children ages 5-11 and said vaccination appointments for children in that age group could be available as early as next week.
The Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel has given a green light to Pfizer's vaccines for that age group, and final approval from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention could come next week.
The state has already ordered 15,000 vaccine doses from Pfizer for children which will be distributed to health providers, Sununu said, and pharmacies will be getting the vaccines directly from the company.
"Based on what we're hearing from our federal partners, we are hearing some appointments will be available at the end of next week, the beginning of the following week," he said.
New Hampshire's vaccination website now has a map of vaccination sites for children ages 5-11 at pharmacy and retail sites.
But Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette pointed out that the Executive Council's rejection of $27 million in federal contracts for vaccine programs means there will be a delay in the rollout of children's vaccinations and booster shots for eligible adults.
"Instead of getting an appointment tomorrow, it may take you two to three weeks to get an appointment," she said.
Sununu said the state will tap into $4.7 million of federal funds approved by the Executive Council Wednesday to expand vaccination programs.