(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a proposal that would have required students attending New Hampshire colleges to pass a basic civics exam to graduate.
The proposal would have required students at state colleges and universities to take the 128-question civics exam that's required for non-U.S. citizens to become naturalized. Students must receive a score of 70 or higher on the exam to graduate. Foreign and exchange students would have been exempt from the requirements.
Supporters of the proposal argued that it will improve students' knowledge of American history and politics and highlight gaps in knowledge among the state's college students.
But Sununu said the requirement is unnecessary because a law he signed last year will require high school students to pass a similar civics exam in order to graduate. As such, he said, the requirements would only impact out-of-state college students attending New Hampshire state colleges.
"We all can agree that an education in civics is fundamental to our students," Sununu wrote in his veto letter to lawmakers. "There is no lesson more important in understanding our individual responsibility to uphold democracy."
But Sununu said recently enacted law, which goes into effect next year, will "help continue the Granite State tradition of a citizenry actively engaged in self-government."
Sununu also said he was concerned about causing a "universal graduation requirement" for students at public colleges and universities.
"I am concerned that this would create a precedent for future legislatures to mandate extreme requirements," he wrote.
The new exam would have been based on the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization test that gauges an applicant's knowledge and understanding of U.S. history, government, and the legal system.
The Republican-backed plan narrowly passed the House last April – winning approval by only one vote – and last month the Senate Education Committee recommended that it not be approved.
But the Senate voted to reject the committee's recommendation killing the bill, and instead voted 14 to 10 to approve it. Both votes went along party lines with Republicans supporting the proposal.
Democrats and state university leaders opposed the changes, saying the requirements are unnecessary and would be costly and cumbersome to implement.