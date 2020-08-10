(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed bipartisan legislation that would have formed an independent group to redraw the state’s legislative districts.
This marks the second consecutive year the Republican governor, who is up for reelection, declined to sign the bill, WCAX reported. Sununu said the bill wasn't necessary because gerrymandering is rare in the Granite State.
“New Hampshire has a redistricting process that is fair, representative, and accountable to voters. New Hampshire takes the process seriously and we should take pride that issues of gerrymandering in the State are rare,” Sununu’s veto statement obtained by The Associated Press said. “As we have made clear time and time again this legislative session, we must be careful before pursuing wholesale changes to systems that have proven themselves to work for New Hampshire.”
Supporters of the legislation counter that the bill would bring fairness to N.H.’s electoral process. Some said the governor’s veto was harmful to individual rights and transparency.
Ray Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said Sununu chose to waste an opportunity to promote what is just and fair with his veto.
Sununu also vetoed a bill that would have allowed those who apply for a driver’s license or an identification card at the Division of Motor Vehicles to register to vote as well. He said there were already plenty of ways to register.
“New Hampshire has a very accessible voter registration process. Voters have the option of in-person registration with town clerks, same-day registration on Election Day and the ability to register by absentee for those with disabilities or who will be temporarily absent on election day,” the governor’s veto statement obtained by the AP said. "This ease of registering to vote in New Hampshire is reflected in the high percentage of eligible voting age individuals who are able to register and vote every year.”