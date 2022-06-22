(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is urging restraint as the state gets to work on a capital spending budget for next fiscal year, warning that supply chain issues, rising interest rates and inflation will make projects much more costly.
During a hearing on Monday, Sununu briefed lawmakers on his rough sketch of the capital budget and said despite the state's strong economic position and record surplus revenues budget writers need to be tight on the pursestrings.
Sununu noted that rising interest rates to tamp down record-high inflation mean the state would be getting less for its dollar when any capital projects get underway next year.
He suggested that the capital budget be capped at $125 million, and that the state not borrow all of that money.
"The cost of a dollar now is high and it's only going to go up – there's no two ways about it," Sununu said. "But the reality is we have surplus revenue to use cash to minimize the bonding capacity that we would otherwise use."
Sununu said he expects state departments to request upward of $450 million collectively for capital improvement projects, but many of those requests would be rejected.
The state also has federal American Rescue Plan Act funds being spent on infrastructure such as upgrades to roads, bridges, water and sewer systems.
Among the projects that Sununu is highlighting as part of his preliminary capital budget is the replacement of the men’s state prison in Concord, a project estimated to cost between $350 million and $500 million. The Sununu administration is seeking $2.5 million in the next capital budget for a feasibility study, officials said on Monday.
Another project Sununu is backing is the expansion of a bioscience program at the University of New Hampshire, which he said will help address work force shortages by creating a job pipeline for students to remain in the Granite State after graduation.
The state Department of Administrative Services is also seeking funds to upgrade the state government's computer system, which could cost between $20 million to $25 million.
The governor's budget committee will be hearing requests for funding from state agencies in the next few weeks; it will review and release a proposed budget and project list early next year. From there, the House and Senate craft respective capital budgets which will need to be reconciled with the governor's plan before coming up for a vote.