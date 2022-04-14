(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu is urging lawmakers to approve his $100 million plan to expand housing options in New Hampshire ahead of a vote by a key legislative committee.
On Friday, the state's Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee will take up Sununu's proposal to create a new housing fund that would provide state grants to municipal governments, developers and property owners to build new homes.
Speaking at an event with economic development officials and business leaders on Wednesday, Sununu said the housing fund "will incentivize towns to build more housing, break down barriers at the local permitting level, and grow our economy, our tax base, and bring businesses in.
"As New Hampshire’s population grows and our economy gets stronger, workforce continues to be a top challenge – and the number one barrier is housing."
Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs, said New Hampshire's economy is strong with businesses expanding and a low unemployment rate, but the state's vacancy rate is dragging it down.
"This combination is a significant threat to our economy and makes this one time investment of $100 million critical and our best opportunity in a generation to address this crisis," he said.
Money for the new housing fund would come from the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to the Sununu administration.
The proposal calls for creating a $30 million municipal grant program that would provide cities and towns with up to $10,000 per unit to incentivize new housing projects.
Local governments would also have access to $10 million in grant funding to help them update zoning regulations and for the demolition of vacant or dilapidated properties.
Another $50 million would be used to provide grants for developers to assist with the cost of building new multifamily housing projects across the state. Under the plan, projects that increase affordable rental units will get preference for the grants. Applicants must show that they can match the grants dollar for dollar, according to the Sununu administration.
Meanwhile, another $10 million would be allocated to the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority to help fund its home ownership programs.
In 2020, the authority estimated that the state needs to build at least 20,000 more housing units to meet current demand.
Still, Sununu's proposal is being met with criticism from Democrats who say he's done little to solve the state's housing crunch during his five years in office.
“Under Governor Sununu’s watch, New Hampshire is seeing skyrocketing property taxes and a dire housing crisis," said Monica Venzke, a spokeswoman for the New Hampshire Democratic Party. "No matter how he tries to spin this to the press today, one thing is clear – Sununu has failed to alleviate New Hampshire’s housing crisis, and Granite Staters are paying the price."