(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is pushing a $100 million relief plan to help inflation-wary Granite Staters deal with rising electricity costs.
The plan, which was unveiled on Wednesday, calls for tapping into a record level of state surplus revenues to provide a one-time, $100 credit to more than 600,000 energy consumers to help offset the impact of utility bills, which are expected to increase this year.
The New Hampshire Emergency Energy Relief Program, if approved by the Legislature, would also spend $7.5 million to provide low-income families with assistance to cool their homes this summer. The move will benefit about 24,000 households currently enrolled in the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, according to the Sununu administration.
Another $7 million would be devoted to shoring up the state's Electric Assistance Program, which provides financial assistance to those making less than 60% of the median household income to lower energy bills.
Sununu said the plan would be funded by surplus revenues and federal aid and would include "substantial investments" to help ratepayers absorb the rising costs of keeping the lights turned on and their homes cooled in the hot summer months.
"Energy costs are skyrocketing around the country," Sununu told reporters at a briefing on the proposal. "Everyone who turns on the light switch is feeling the brunt of it."
Sununu was flanked by House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, who both voiced support for the plan, which would require legislative approval.
The Republicans blamed the Biden administration for the rising energy costs, harkening back to the January 2020 decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline project.
"Since that day our country has seen a doubling of prices for gas and diesel," Sununu said. "When you account for the unprecedented spending coming out of D.C. that has unleashed record inflation, the uncertainty in the energy markets, the war in Ukraine, and the price of natural gas skyrocketing, this is hitting everyone in a severe way."
To be sure, most economists say the rising energy costs are the result of record high inflation, supply chain issues and Russia's war in Ukraine, which has disrupted global oil markets.
Democrats criticized Sununu's plan as a political gimmick and accused New Hampshire Republicans of taking credit for money that the state's all democratic congressional delegation helped secure.
"This program was only possible because our federal delegation secured critical relief that has allowed the state to build a surplus," Gates MacPherson, a spokesman for the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said in a statement. "Chris Sununu and Chuck Morse are once again trying to take credit for the federal funds our delegation delivered while at the same time pushing the agenda of their big oil and gas allies."
State Sen. Tom Sherman, a Rye Democrat who is running against Sununu, called the proposal a "one-time Band-Aid" that ignores the need to shift toward renewable energies and away from the state's reliance on fossil fuels.
"But one-time Band-Aids are a hallmark of this governor, instead of taking strategic action to lower energy costs or property taxes long-term," Sherman said.
At Wednesday's briefing, Sununu told reporters that New Hampshire will be pursuing more renewable energy policies and is looking at tapping into offshore wind power.
"A transition to renewable energy is the long-term solution for everybody. But it has to be a transition," Sununu said. "It is not going to happen in five or just 10 years. It is going to happen over time, and in New Hampshire, our role is to do it at the right pace so we can make those investments and create that infrastructure without overburdening the ratepayers."