(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are seeking records from Gov. Chris Sununu's recent visit to Kentucky to find out if he was mixing politics with his official duties during the taxpayer funded trip.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party has submitted a request for records under the state's Right-to-Know law seeking documents about Sununu's visit to the Bluegrass State. The request seeks records and correspondence between Sununu and GOP officials in Kentucky as well as details of the governor's itinerary and expenses during a one-day visit.
Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley wrote that Sununu has "stonewalled" questions from reporters about his activities during the trip and whether there was any political business.
"It seems to be an unlikely coincidence that Kentucky is also the home state of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is currently leading a 'full court press' to convince Sununu to run for Senate seat," Buckley wrote. "Granite Staters deserve to know whether – and how much of – tax dollars funded a political trip to the bluegrass state."
The request also seeks correspondence, including emails and records of telephone calls, between the governor's office and Kentuckian and Republican officials dating back to June.
Sununu spokesman Benjamin Vihstadt issued a statement ripping Democrats for an "attempt to paint this fact-finding mission as some sort of political trip" and said the move "demonstrates a shocking disregard for the severity of this crisis."
In social media posts, Sununu noted highlights of his visit to local hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and participation in a roundtable discussion with public health officials.
"Like NH, Kentucky is a rural state with small cities," Sununu wrote in one posting. "Seeing how they are handling their COVID surge, how hospitals are managing through this crisis, and to hear what tools they have found to be effective in battling this most recent wave will help inform NH's approach."
Sununu said he also met with Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and discussed ways in which the two states are fighting the coronavirus.
When he returned to New Hampshire, Sununu was admitted to a local hospital after complaining of flu-like symptoms. Initially, there was concern that he had contracted the virus while visiting Kentucky, but the mystery ailment was later determined to be a bleeding ulcer. He was treated and released from a local hospital.
But Democrats say the Kentucky trip raises questions about whether the governor was using taxpayer money to meet with top Republican Party officials, or curry favor with McConnell.
Sununu is reportedly being groomed by national GOP leaders to challenge Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan for her Senate seat, part of a Republican strategy to retake the upper chamber.
Hassan has already declared her intention to seek a second term next year's midterm elections, but Sununu hasn't yet committed to running for the seat.