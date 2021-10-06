(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has joined a chorus of calls by New Hampshire Democrats to remove the chairman of a GOP-controlled committee for spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Last month, Rep. Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, who chairs the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee, led other Republicans in a tabling a vote to accept $27 million in federal relief funds for vaccine programs.
At the time, Weyler questioned the state’s data showing that 90% of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, among other reasons for not accepting the money.
State public health officials said that was incorrect and accused him of spreading misinformation about the vaccines, but Weyler vowed to prove them wrong.
Democratic committee member Rep. Mary Jane Wallner issued a statement on Monday saying Weyler later emailed panel members a "report" riddled with misinformation and debunked theories about the virus, including claims that COVID-19 death counts are inflated and "octopus-like creatures" are entering people’s bodies through the vaccines.
"The continued dissemination of disinformation on COVID from Rep. Weyler is a danger to public health in New Hampshire and to the credibility of the Legislature as a whole," Wallner said in the statement.
In response, Sununu issued a statement calling on House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, to strip Weyler of his leadership position.
"I have repeatedly expressed directly to Speaker Packard about the need to remove Rep. Weyler from this position of leadership, and these latest absurd emails have accelerated the urgency that the speaker needs to take action," Sununu said in a statement. “Disseminating this misinformation clearly shows a detachment from reality and lack of judgment."
Last month, House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing led Democratic lawmakers in a letter to Packard calling on him to remove Weyler from his leadership post.
"By publicly stating that he does not trust state officials, Rep. Weyler is directly harming efforts to work collaboratively to slow the spread of COVID and using his platform as chair to misinform the public," Cushing wrote. "The fiscal committee cannot be responsibly led by someone who believes 'there is nobody in government you can trust' and bases his decision making on information he reads 'on the Internet.'"
Commissioner of Health and Human Services Lori Shibinette has told lawmakers that the funding for vaccine programs is crucial to increasing the number of people who have been vaccinated. While the state has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, the number of people going to get their shots has been largely stagnant since the summer.
The Republican-led Executive Council also tabled a vote last month on accepting the federal money. The council was supposed to revisit the issue last week but the meeting was canceled after anti-vaccine protesters disrupted the proceedings.
Only 55% of Granite Staters are fully vaccinated, according to state data. Nearly 60% have had at least one shot, the agency says.
Weyler could not be reached for comment.
The fiscal committee is expected to revisit the issue of accepting the federal vaccine funding at its Oct. 22 meeting.