(The Center Square) – New Hampshire will receive $1.25 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress last week, and New Hampshire residents who have lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus will receive additional unemployment benefits, Gov. Chris Sununu said Monday.
Sununu also said he is seeking a federal disaster declaration so the state can receive additional federal funds.
The governor signed the Relief for Workers Affected by Coronavirus Act agreement that will give the state 100 percent funding from the federal government for unemployment benefits.
Unemployed New Hampshire residents will receive an additional $600 a week in addition to the minimum benefit amount of $32 to $168 a week. The unemployment benefit period will be extended from 26 weeks to 39 weeks.
“We are making every effort to provide assistance to families who are out of work during this time so that they can focus on what is most important – caring for their families and protecting their health by staying home,” Sununu said in a statement.
The CARES Act passed by Congress last week will give New Hampshire funds that can help hospitals who are taking care of coronavirus patients. The bill also includes the Paycheck Protection Program that gives small businesses loans to cover up to eight weeks of employees’ salaries and other expenses.
In addition, the state is extending the deadlines for business tax collections and interest and dividend payments to June 15, a move that will affect 98 percent of small businesses and interest and dividend taxpayers.
The governor issued a “stay at home” order last week effective until May 4 to prevent the spread of the virus, and students are out of school. Standardized testing was suspended on Monday.
“While remote learning has gotten off to an incredible start, we must continue to have flexibility in our approach to education, and onerous standardized tests from Washington send the wrong message to New Hampshire families who are already working hard to adapt to this new, challenging environment,” Sununu said.
State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said 100 more residents were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus over the weekend, 44 on Saturday and 56 more on Sunday. The state has 314 total cases and three deaths have been reported, Chan said. Forty-six people have recovered, he said.
The state is in an accelerated phase when it comes to the virus, Chan said.
“I think we all need to operate under the assumption that COVID-19 is potentially circulating in our communities,” Chan said. “That includes towns in the southern part of the state that might not have anybody diagnosed with COVID-19 but it also includes the northern part of the state.”