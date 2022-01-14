(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu is again calling for changes to a federal rental assistance program to expand the amount of affordable housing in the state.
In a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Sununu reiterated his claims that the rules for using the Emergency Rental Assistance program are "overly restrictive" and renewed a call for the agency to expand the definition of costs that can be reimbursed.
"Providing states like New Hampshire flexibility to determine how to best use the funds given each state's unique challenges and circumstances is critical to meeting the underlying housing stability goals of the ERA program," Sununu wrote. "Meeting those goals requires more than rental and utility relief at a household level."
Under the ERA program, money can be used to help pay rent, utilities and energy costs as well as "other housing related expenses due directly or indirectly to COVID-19."
But the federal agency has interpreted that to mean expenses such as security deposits, late fees and the cost of a stay in a hotel or motel – but not affordable housing.
Sununu said that "narrow interpretation" is impacting the state's ability to use the funds to reach vulnerable populations to provide "access to safe and affordable housing."
He suggested that the rental assistance money could be also used for investing in affordable housing rental units, creating incentives for public private partnerships to develop new housing and "reduce the risk of developers and lenders to incentivize development."
"With its remaining allocation and added flexibility, New Hampshire could change the long-term future course for families and communities that continue to struggle with housing insecurity," Sununu wrote.
New Hampshire has already provided about $85 million in ERA funds to help provide rent and utility relief to residents struggling to pay their bills throughout the pandemic.
In March, the Sununu administration created the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program with about $20 million in federal funding from the latest stimulus package.
Renters are eligible for relief through the state's program if their household income is below 80% of the area median income, someone in the residence is collecting unemployment benefits, if they've lost income or experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic, or are at risk of being evicted.
"However, we believe this funding will have a much greater and longer-term positive impact on the state's working families if we are allowed to invest in our most critical housing related expense - the increase in building costs due to the pandemic," Sununu wrote to Yellen. "The housing shortage continues to put upward pressure on rents, further limiting affordable housing options for Granite Staters."