(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is ripping the federal government's decision to extend a border closing with Canada, calling the move "absurd."
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday extended the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico to nonessential travelers until Aug. 21.
The move came days after the Canadian government announced it would begin allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens to cross the border into Canada beginning next month.
Extending the U.S. restrictions drew rebukes from politicians from U.S. border states, including Sununu who ripped the decision in a strongly worded statement.
"This decision by the federal government to once again delay border crossings with Canada is absurd," he said. "It harms our small businesses and families, and does not follow the science. Canada has announced they will open their borders to fully vaccinated Americans, and it’s time the United States follows suit."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently lowered the COVID-19 risk level in both countries from “very high” to “high" reflecting increasing vaccination rates.
Like many northern border states, New Hampshire depends on a steady flow of tourism from Canada, especially during the normally busy summer months.
To be sure, the border restrictions haven't impacted commerce and trade between the U.S. and Canada, according to business groups.
Members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation have also called for the border with Canada to be reopened.
Rep. Maggie Hassan called on the Biden administration to reopen the U.S.-Canada border to vaccinated Canadians, calling the move "important for families and the state's economy."
"For over a year, Granite Staters have faced travel restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border, hurting their businesses and dividing their families," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen posted on social media. "The U.S. should lift these restrictions – we should follow Canada's lead in opening the border to vaccinated Canadians."