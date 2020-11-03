(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has clinched a third term in office, defeating Democratic opponent Dan Feltes and Libertarian challenger Darryl Perry, according to preliminary results.
As of 9:30 ET, Sununu had 62.9 percent of the vote total, according to preliminary results, based on 17 percent of precincts reporting.
Feltes garnered 35.7 percent of the ballots cast in the preliminary count. Perry netted 1.4 percent of the total.
Shortly after the state polls closed Tuesday, Sununu, 45, took to social media to share his thoughts on the results.
“THANK YOU, NEW HAMPSHIRE!” Sununu wrote on his official Twitter account. “Serving as your Governor is the honor of a lifetime. We’ve built a strong team to lead us through this pandemic and together, we’ll come out the other side stronger than ever.”
Feltes, who addressed supporters on Facebook at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, said he called Sununu and congratulated him on the victory.
“This is not the outcome we wanted,” Feltes said. “It’s certainly not the outcome we worked so hard for. It was the honor of my lifetime to be your Democratic nominee for governor of New Hampshire.”
While New Hampshire voters turned the state legislature over to Democrat control in 2018, Sununu has frequently garnered high approval ratings for his leadership. Case in point: The Cato Institute last month named Sununu the highest-scoring governor on its 2020 fiscal policy report card.
As the polls closed Tuesday evening, several organizations supporting Sununu released statements congratulating the governor on his third term.
Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire, for example, cast their support for Sununu early this election season. The organization endorsed him, citing his leadership on such policies as worker freedom, tax relief, educational opportunity and occupational licensure reform.
“The governor has been a consistent policy champion, protecting employers and families from unnecessary and burdensome tax hikes, supporting educational opportunity for our students and families, and making it easier for Granite Staters to find and obtain work,” AFP-NH state director Greg Moore said in a statement.
Sununu won his first two-year term as New Hampshire’s governor in 2016, beating Democratic nominee Colin Van Ostern. In 2018, he won reelection against Democratic nominee Molly Kelly.
While Sununu has garnered widespread support in his first two terms in office, he also has faced criticism for some of his policies and stances – particularly on such hot-button topics as New Hampshire’s minimum wage.
In his second term, Sununu has vetoed the latest attempts at raising the state’s minimum wage – Senate Bill 10 and House Bill 731 – from the current rate of $7.25 per hour.
Feltes, who has been a member of the New Hampshire Senate’s 15th District since 2014, has sharply criticized Sununu for opposing the bills. Feltes sponsored SB10.