(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu is urging utility regulators to find a way to fund the state's energy efficiency program without saddling ratepayers with higher costs.
In a letter to the state Public Utilities Commission, Sununu called on regulators to "address the concerns that may prevent stakeholders from adequately operationalizing New Hampshire's energy efficiency programs in the coming months."
"Implementing change of this magnitude should be approached in a methodical way to secure long-term benefits for our ratepayers," Sununu wrote.
But Sununu sided with the commission's position that the proposed increases in the Systems Benefit Charge would be too high – especially for commercial and industrial ratepayers – saying it would mean a "crushing price hike on our job creators and the economic engine of our economy."
"I firmly believe in the value of energy efficiency to New Hampshire's ratepayers and grid, yet such sharp hikes in the SBC rates would represent a heavy burden for our main street businesses at a time when inflation is running rampant and staffing shortages are making it hard to operate even small family businesses," he wrote.
The commission, which regulates the state's utility companies, recently voted to reject a three-year energy efficiency plan and slashed funding for energy efficiency programs over the next two years in a move aimed at providing relief to energy consumers who help fund the program.
Sununu's request follows a similar one by the New Hampshire Department of Energy, which has asked the panel to revisit the order and clarify how it reached its decision.
The NHSaves program provides rebates and other incentives to homeowners and businesses to install energy-efficient heating and cooling systems in hopes of reducing the use of natural gas, heating oil and other fossil fuels. The program is funded by a surcharge on utility bills.
How much individual consumers pay for a System Benefit Charge varies by utility and whether they are residential, commercial or industrial customers.
The fees drum up tens of millions of dollars a year to pay for home efficiency audits and other programs to reduce consumption and lower utility bills.
To be sure, the proposal rejected by utility regulators would have led to higher residential and commercial utility bills used to fund efficiency surcharges applied to electric bills.
Currently, the average household pays about $40 a year through a so-called system benefits charge tacked onto utility bills. The plan had called for increasing that to an average of $70 a year.
But the decision to essentially defund the program has prompted legal challenges and complaints from the state's largest utilities who are urging regulators to reverse the order.
In a filing asking regulators to reconsider the move, the utilities said the decision was made "without regard to the impact such dramatic and sudden changes will have on the NH Utilities, utility customers, energy efficiency contractors and vendors, and other stakeholders."
A lawsuit filed by Clean Energy New Hampshire claims that the PUC order will prevent businesses from making sizable investments in their energy efficiency that stimulate the economy and cut costs.
Democratic lawmakers have also pressured Sununu to intervene, saying the PUC's rejection of the plan threatens to undo decades of work on energy efficiency.