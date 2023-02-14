(The Center Square) – Eliminating more taxes, dropping outdated regulations, and investing in people is the focus of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s proposed budget over the next two years.
Speaking to the Legislature from the House of Representatives’ chamber on Tuesday, Sununu outlined what he calls a fiscally responsible budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The proposed pact does not feature any new taxes or fees, increases education funding, and provides property tax relief.
“Unlike the fiscal confusion in Washington, this budget is fiscally responsible, and it’s balanced,” Sununu said. “It ensures a surplus with additional savings for our rainy day fund, it has no new taxes or fees of any kind, it provides relief to property taxpayers, it sends more cash to schools and cities and towns.”
The proposed budget, if enacted, would also give the largest-on-record pay raise in half a century to state employees to help stem the tide of a 20% vacancy rate. State employees would receive an immediate 10% pay raise in 2024 and then another 2% the following year.
“This budget focuses on three key areas: Our workforce, who work tirelessly to run the most efficient government in the country; our kids, who are the future of this state; and our property taxpayers,” Sununu said. “Simply put – this budget prioritizes people over programs.”
The proposed budget, Sununu said, would make a significant adjustment, if enacted, to the state’s education funding formula that would work to ensure “we reduce the property tax burden to our citizens” while at the same time “giving kids the adequacy that they deserve.”
Sununu said the pact, if enacted, would increase the base aid to schools and the free and reduced lunch by “approximately 25% and 30%, respectfully.” He said the state’s schools will receive $200 million in additional funding over the course of the two-year budget proposal and another $1 billion over the next decade.
The funding, Sununu said, would “flow directly to local schools” and will help municipalities “offset their property taxes.” He said it would go to the areas needing it the most.
“The changes proposed will also have the effect of increasing funding to charter schools and doubling the opportunity to our very successful education freedom accounts,” the governor said.
Sununu said he is recommending in the budget an elimination of the state’s 7% consumer communication tax, which he called “outdated” and “regressive.”
“It’s high time we stop taxing people on their phone calls,” the governor said, “and it actually took me a while to realize that’s what we are doing. We taxed people for making a phone call.”