(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu says he is bringing back a work search requirement for jobless beneficiaries to continue receiving unemployment benefits.
Speaking at a news briefing on Thursday, the Republican chief executive said the state's labor market is rebounding, COVID-19 cases are dropping, more people are being vaccinated, and many employers are desperate for help.
"There are tens of thousands of high-paying jobs across our state," Sununu told reporters. "I don't know anyone who isn't looking for workers right now."
Sununu had waived the requirement – which mandates that unemployed workers to regularly search for work to continue receiving benefits – last year amid the pandemic.
He said the rules will go back on the books on May 23, but that doesn't mean a person will lose benefits if they can't find a job.
New Hampshire's unemployment dropped to 3% last month – one of the lowest in the country, and Sununu said the tourism industry is hunting for workers with summer approaching.
Sununu said job fairs haven't been attracting workers. He said one last week had 100 employers seeking to fill thousands of vacancies, but only 140 job seekers showed up at the event.
"There is a lot of opportunity out there," Sununu said. "On top of that, add on all these tech companies, these manufacturers that moved here in the last year."
It's not clear whether the changes would affect the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides jobless benefits to those who don't qualify for regular state unemployment. Rules for dispersing the PUA benefits have been largely set by the federal government, but states have some control over setting the criteria to qualify for the program.
Employers have complained the generous benefits provided through the PUA and other federal jobless programs have become a dissentive for many workers to return to their jobs.
The state has paid out more than $1.8 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits since mid-March, when the COVID-19 outbreak began.
Sununu has taken steps in recent weeks to reopen the economy amid declining COVID-19 infections and increasing numbers of vaccinated residents.
Last week, he lifted a statewide mask mandate and rolled back other restrictions on New Hampshire businesses.
Meanwhile, the state's labor market has continued to improve with the number of people claiming unemployment benefits declining overall in recent weeks.