(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he will announce plans to reopen part of the state’s economy on Friday.
The state’s stay-at-home order expires Monday. The plan will be a phased approach that will “put public health first,” Sununu said.
Sununu said earlier in the week the economic impact of closing parts of the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic will likely be seen later in the year.
New Hampshire received $1.25 billion from the federal CARES Act but the money cannot be used to alleviate budgets of the state or its municipalities.
Sununu announced Wednesday that $3 million of CARES Act funds will assist homeless shelters dealing with the pandemic. The money will cover eight weeks of staff stipends and help shelter staff find permanent homes for the homeless. Five members of the state’s homeless community have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Lori Shibinette, commission of the Department of Health and Human Services.
The state has spent “millions and millions” of CARES Act fund on other projects including stipends for front-line workers in long-term care facilities, the governor said. Forty-six million dollars has been moved into Health and Human Services he said.
“We’re not going to spend all of the money up front because we don’t know where we are going to be in July or September or November,” Sununu said.
The money is overseen by the Governor’s Office for Emergency and Recovery lead by Banking Commissioner Jerry Little.
The governor issued two new executive orders on Wednesday. One freezes out-of-state travel and hiring in the executive branch of government with some exemptions.
The second order allows school boards to spend funds before their annual meetings are held. The same order allows school boards to swear in new members electronically.
The Governor’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force has been meeting since last Wednesday. Sununu did not go into specifics about their reopening plans but did say COVID-19 testing will be an important part of it.
“Testing really allows us to get at the heart of the issue at a very detailed level, a very one-on-one level in a very quick way,” Sununu said.
The governor has challenged the Department of Health and Human Services to test 1,500 people per day. Five new testing sites opened in Claremont, Lancaster, Plymouth, Rochester and Tamworth.
Six more coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 66. Another 50 positive cases were also announced. New Hampshire has reported 2,054 cases.