(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu appointed state Banking Commissioner Jerry Little as director of the newly formed Governor's Office for Emergency Recovery and Relief.
The governor announced Tuesday he was creating the office to oversee the $1.25 billion in federal relief funds the state will receive due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I strongly believe in transparency in government,” Little said during a news conference. “We will do this assignment with a lot of communication with all of you, with the people of the state of New Hampshire, we’ll have a lot of conversations with stakeholders with legislators to make sure that everybody understands where the money is going.
Little said he plans to prove that the money went for the purposes “it was intended for.”
Nonprofits will get some additional financial help during the pandemic. Sununu announced the NH Nonprofit Response Fund which will provide organizations with up to $100,000 that can be used for working capital, equipment and programs.
The fund is a joint effort between the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority and the state’s Community Development Finance Authority.
Sununu also issued three new executive orders on Thursday.
Executive Order 28 requires state, local and private partners to identify “isolation sites” for homeless people who have tested positive to create a plan that will allow shelters to enforce social distancing. The order also asks officials to provide temporary housing for first responders and health care workers who have been exposed to the virus and can’t return home and risk exposing their families.
Executive Order 29 asks state agencies, boards and commissions to recommend which regulatory and statutory deadlines should be extended due to the coronavirus.
Executive Order 30 requires insurers and Medicaid to cover patients that may be transferred to an alternative care site (ACS) due to the pandemic. The state currently has 14 ACS locations ready if hospitals are overwhelmed due to the virus. The order requires insurance companies to cover the patient even if he or she did not have coronavirus and was transferred.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced three additional New Hampshire residents died as a result of coronavirus complications, bringing the total number of deaths to 21. An additional 31 cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 819.
The state’s strategy appears to be working, but the pandemic is expected to last many more weeks, Chan said in a presentation.
“We need everybody to stay at home to protect people, especially older adults and those with chronic medical conditions,” Chan said.