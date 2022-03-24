(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu has signed off on new state legislative districts for New Hampshire lawmakers but is still vowing to veto proposed congressional maps.
On Wednesday, Sununu signed a pair of bills approving Republican-drawn boundaries for the 424-member state Legislature and districts for delegates to the state party conventions, who are chosen by Republican voters in state primaries.
The political maps, which were recently approved by the GOP-controlled House and Senate, are based on population figures from the 2020 census and the decennial redistricting process.
Sununu is reiterating his pledge not to sign proposed New Hampshire's two congressional districts, saying they don't "pass the smell test."
In a letter to House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, Sununu offered his own proposal for redrawing the congressional districts and urged the legislative leaders to "deliver a map for our citizens that gets the job done."
"This is certainly not the only solution, but hopefully it will be helpful," he wrote. "It keeps our districts competitive, passes the smell test, and holds our incumbents accountable so that no one elected official is immune from challengers or constituent services."
The new maps, which were created by the Legislature's GOP majority, would make the 1st Congressional District more Republican by shifting several GOP-leaning communities – including Salem, Hudson and Windham – into the district.
Meanwhile, it would make the 2nd Congressional District slightly more Democratic by including several Democratic-leaning communities, including Portsmouth, Rochester and Dover.
Democrats and good government groups accuse Republicans of "gerrymandering" the state's political boundaries in their favor.
They say the plan would shift dozens of towns and hundreds of thousands of voters from one district to the other, resulting in a Democratic-leaning district that wraps around a Republican-leaning district, which would help Republicans win back one of the seats in Congress.
Republicans argue that the changes will make the U.S. House districts more competitive by updating congressional boundaries that haven't changed in decades.