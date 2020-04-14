(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order establishing the Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery executive department on Tuesday, a day after state Democratic lawmakers sued him in court over who should distribute pandemic relief funds.
Sununu announced he was forming the office last week and named Banking Commissioner Jerry Little to lead the newly formed department, which will oversee the $1.25 billion in federal funds coming to the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. He compared the department to the New Hampshire Office of Economic Stimulus formed by former Gov. John Lynch after the 2008 economic crisis.
A bipartisan legislative advisory board is part of the new office, but Democratic lawmakers say the funds should go through the Joint Fiscal Committee.
The state’s Democratic leadership filed an emergency order Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court challenging Sununu’s actions.
“No one’s first choice – or even second choice – was to go to court,” said Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester. “We reached out to the Governor on multiple occasions to settle this amicably. But Governor Sununu refused, and he left us no other choice. The Governor's assertion that he can bypass the Fiscal Committee and be the sole arbiter of $1.25 billion and more in taxpayer money is not what’s best for the people of New Hampshire, and it would set a dangerous precedent that could allow any governor to violate the separation of powers clause.”
Sununu said New Hampshire residents don’t have time to wait for legislative action to spend the money he has on pandemic relief and has moved forward with several measures.
He established a $50 million fund to help struggling hospitals last month. On Tuesday he announced front-line health care workers at Medicaid-funded long-term care facilities or home health care agencies will receive an additional $300 a week. The money will come from the state’s general fund with the anticipation federal funding will come later, the governor said.
On Sunday, 91,000 pounds of personal care equipment arrived in the state via a Federal Express plane at a cost of $500 million to the state.
“In the middle of a worldwide pandemic where minutes matter, the governor needs to have the ability to make very critical decisions,” Sununu said. “If this injunction, this lawsuit goes through, it all stops.
He later said it was not time to “play politics.”
“If other people want to do that, frankly shame on them,” the governor said. “We don’t have any time for that. We are just focused on getting relief out quickly, getting it out fast.”
Twenty-seven people have died from COVIC-19 related complications, including four reported Tuesday. The four deaths were tied to long-term care facilities. An additional 73 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total to 1,091.
The state will partner with ConvenientMD to test 6,600 workers at long-term care facilities in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties, which have about 70 percent of the positive cases, the governor said.