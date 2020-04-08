(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu defended his decision to create a new office to oversee $1.25 billion dollars coming to New Hampshire through the federal Cares Act.
The Governor's Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR) will include a director and a bipartisan Legislative Advisory Board that Sununu said will “ensure transparency and input to the process.”
Senate President Donna Soucy and House Speaker Steve Shurtleff have challenged the governor’s action, saying the money should be handled by Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee.
Sununu said the “constitutional issue here is unquestionable” as it is similar to the New Hampshire Office of Economic Stimulus established by then-Gov. John Lynch in 2009. The Fiscal Committee cannot meet openly at this time and did not respond to Sununu, the governor said.
“I am not going to let their bureaucracy get in the way of actually getting results and relief to the people of this state,” Sununu said. “We have to answer to the people of this state as to why the funds are not being released.”
Sununu added he didn’t have to add the legislative advisory group but did so “for transparency’s sake.”
The governor was also critical of the federal government, saying it did not send enough cartridges with 15 Abbot rapid-testing devices, which can detect COVID-19 in 15 minutes. State officials were told to only expect 15 percent of the cartridges requested.
“You can imagine my frustration in being given great tools in our fight to combat COVID-19, but not being provided the resources needed to take advantage of them at even a fraction of their full capacity,” Sununu said. “I will continue to put pressure on Washington to provide New Hampshire with the supplies and resources to make full use of the Abbott rapid-testing devices – supplies that only they can provide – so that we can continue our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
So far, 18 New Hampshire residents have died as a result of COVID-19, and 788 residents have tested positive. Fifteen percent, or 118 of those who have tested positive, are in the hospital. The state has tested 8,763 residents.
The state is seeing fewer new cases every day, but that doesn’t mean the crisis is over, Sununu said.
“Our toughest days are likely ahead, but we will continue attacking this with every resource available,” he said.
Sununu said he will revisit extending the emergency order past May 4 between 10 to 14 days before the order expires.