(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu has joined other GOP governors calling on the Biden administration to put the brakes on proposed rules they argue will make it more difficult for charter schools to get federal funding.
In a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Sununu and 17 other elected state leaders outline their concerns to the proposed rules and call on the administration to suspend the regulations for at least a year to provide more time for public input.
The governors wrote that the proposed rules for the DOE's Charter School Program would "make it more difficult – if not impossible – for independent and smaller charter schools to access federal funds."
"We oppose any attempts by the federal government to act as a national charter school board, impose a top-down and one-size-fits-all approach, and undermine the authority of parents to choose the educational option best for their child," the governors wrote.
The new rules would require charter schools to demonstrate that local school districts are "over-enrolled" to qualify for funding from federal programs and submit a "community impact analysis" showing a "sufficient demand for the proposed project" and evidence that it would serve the interests of students and host communities.
But the governors said that fails to consider parents' "desire for their child to attend a school that meets their child's unique needs" and would adversely impact disadvantaged youth.
"Across the nation, charter schools enroll more students of color and more economically disadvantaged students than their traditional public school counterparts," they said. "The requirements imposed in the proposed rule will put the department in a position to undermine the decision made by millions of families seeking a better opportunity for their child."
Unlike traditional public schools, charters are allowed more flexibility with curriculum, class size and the length of the day. They are tuition free; as needed pending demand, admission can be determined by lottery.
They are public schools, and as such, funded through the same pool of tax money. This has fueled opposition to expanding them. An estimated 3.5 million American students attend charter schools, according to the governors.
The governors also pointed out that charters serve about 7% of all public school students nationwide but only account for less than 1% of federal spending on education.
"Charter school leaders are essential partners in offering high-quality options that deliver outcomes for students and provide competition to lift academic achievement in nearby schools," they wrote.
Governors from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas also signed along with Sununu. Twenty-eight of 50 states have Republican governors.