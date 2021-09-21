(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is among two dozen Republican chief executives calling for a meeting with President Joe Biden over immigration and border security concerns.
In a letter to Biden, Sununu and 26 other GOP governors call on the Democrat to meet with them "within 15 days" to work on solutions "to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders."
"A crisis that began at our southern border now extends beyond to every state and requires immediate action before the situation worsens," the governors wrote.
The demand for a meeting comes as more than 12,000 migrants have camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.
Many of them are Haitian refugees fleeing political unrest and worsening economic conditions in the Caribbean country, officials say.
In response, U.S. authorities closed traffic in both directions at the border crossing, as they try to deal with the "historic" numbers of asylum-seekers.
On Monday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was grilled by lawmakers about the surge of illegal immigration under the Biden administration.
In their letter, the governors called for an "open and constructive dialogue" on border enforcement "on behalf of U.S. citizens in our states and all those hoping to become U.S. citizens."
"We must end the current crisis and return to border operations that respect the laws of our land and the lives of all people, including those in our states looking to the federal government to enforce and protect our nation’s borders," they wrote.
Other Republicans who signed the letter to Biden include Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.