(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the state budget is OK on a cash basis right now, but he doesn’t suspect it will be for very long.
“There’s a lag time between the health of your economy and the amount of revenue you are bringing in, because a lot of the revenues that have been coming in for the past few months have really been generated by profits and the economic situation prior to COVID,” Sununu said. “As we hit September, as we hit November, December, as we go into this year, I think we are going to see the true economic impact not just to businesses but in terms of the revenue.”
The state has implemented some hiring freezes, and Sununu told the state’s mayors last week to “start planning for the worst.”
“I think cities and towns probably need to be doing the same,” Sununu said. “We haven’t canceled, but we’ve postponed some of our capital projects, again, seeing what the federal government might be able to provide. I think cities and towns should be looking at that, too.”
The National Governors Association asked for $500 billion in direct assistance to states to meet declining revenues. Congress did not include that in the last stimulus bill.
“A lot of these states like us, we looked at the CDC guidance, we took a lot of the national recommendations about what to do and how to scale back not just our economy, but our stay-at-home orders and make sure we are increasing physical distancing,” Sununu said. “We followed those guidelines and again, it’s had a real negative economic impact on us.”
Sununu said he thinks the federal government will give states an answer in the next few weeks.
New Hampshire remains under a stay-at-home order until at least May 4. Sununu said he doesn’t think it is “going away” but it could be adjusted.
Last week the governor initiated a reopening task force that is looking at when the order could be lifted. He says he expects a presentation will be made later this week.
“We won’t have every answer at the end of the week, don’t get me wrong, but I think we’ll have a couple of first steps, maybe the low-hanging fruit if you will, the areas where we think the guidance is most easily implemented, where the benefits are the most clearly seen to the citizens of New Hampshire and again, most importantly where we can provide the safety for folks to be able to actually have a little more flexibility,” Sununu said.
State officials are continuing to look at the situation in Massachusetts, which Sununu called a “crisis.”
After seeing seven new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette reported no new deaths and the state’s number remained at 60. The state has reported 1,938 diagnosed cases since the outbreak began.
Sununu announced five new testing facilities are opening that will give residents not close to hospitals or urgent care centers improved access.