(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu is creating a new commission to update New Hampshire laws on cryptocurrency to ensure investors and businesses are protected.
On Wednesday, Sununu signed an executive order to establish the Commission on Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets to review federal and state laws on cryptocurrencies and make recommendations "to promote economic growth, foster innovation, and meet changing customer needs while ensuring safety, soundness, and consumer protection."
Sununu, a Republican, said he wants to put some "guardrails" on the buying and selling of digital currency to protect investors and businesses.
"Cryptocurrency, as a lot of folks understand, is complex and a lot of people are buying and selling it on the market," Sununu said at a press briefing. "But it's a currency that doesn't have a whole lot of regulation around it."
He also wants to ensure that any pending legislation on cryptocurrency regulations doesn't conflict with current state or federal laws.
The 12-member commission will include Sununu administration officials, legislative leaders, banking regulators, cryptocurrency experts and several appointees by the governor's office. The panel is required to submit a report to the Sununu administration and legislative leaders within 180 days of its first meeting.
The creation of the new panel follows the U.S. Justice Department's announcement Tuesday of the arrests of a New York couple accused of laundering billions of dollars in cryptocurrency stolen from a 2016 hack of the currency's exchange.
Authorities seized more than $3.6 million from Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, who are accused of using sophisticated techniques to launder the stolen cryptocurrency. They face federal charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to the department.
Federal prosecutors say they traced the stolen cryptocurrency funds to more than a dozen bank accounts controlled by the couple and their businesses.
The Justice Department says the proliferation of cryptocurrency exchanges has been accompanied by money laundering schemes and other criminal activity.
Last year, the federal agency announced the creation of a new task force to target cryptocurrency crimes.
New Hampshire was at the center of a previous cryptocurrency crackdown last year, with the arrest of Keene activist and trader Ian Freeman and five other defendants,who are accused by federal prosecutors of running a multimillion-dollar racket that scammed victims and laundered money. Freeman has denied any wrongdoing.