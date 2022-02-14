(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting another tranche of federal funds to help cover rental costs for low-income residents impacted by the pandemic, Gov. Chris Sununu said.
Release of the nearly $70 million in funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance program follows complaints by Sununu that federal officials were delaying distribution of the funds.
Sununu wrote to the U.S. Treasury nearly two weeks ago calling for "immediate action" from the federal agency to release the money.
In the letter, Sununu warned that the situation is "critical" and if the state didn't receive its remaining allocation soon it would be forced to end funding grants for eligible households, "threatening the housing stability of those families in need."
Sununu met in person with Wally Adeyemo, deputy secretary of the Treasury, during a January trip to Washington, D.C., for an annual meeting of the National Governors Association.
Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Sununu said his administration has received a commitment from the federal agency that the money will be coming.
New Hampshire has already provided about $100 million in ERA funds to help provide rent and utility relief to residents struggling to pay their bills throughout the pandemic, according to the Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
The funding has provided 12,763 households with an average of $7,885 in public assistance, which can cover current and overdue rents, utility bills and other expenses, the agency said.
In March, the Sununu administration created the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program with about $20 million in federal funding from the latest stimulus package.
Renters are eligible for relief through the state's program if their household income is below 80% of the area median income, someone in the residence is collecting unemployment benefits, if they've lost income or experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic, or are at risk of being evicted.
Sununu has pushed federal officials to loosen the requirements for spending the money to allow ERA dollars to be devoted towards affordable housing projects.
In a recent letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Sununu said the "narrow interpretation" of the law is impacting the state's ability to use the funds to reach vulnerable populations to provide "access to safe and affordable housing."
He suggested that the rental assistance money could be also used for investing in affordable housing rental units, creating incentives for public private partnerships to develop new housing and "reduce the risk of developers and lenders to incentivize development."