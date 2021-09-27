(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu has requested a federal disaster declaration for New Hampshire as a result of storms and flooding over the past two months.
In recent letters to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Sununu has asked for federal assistance after mid-July storms caused at least $2.3 million worth of damage and a second round of storms July 29-Aug. 2 caused more than $3.2 million worth of flooding damages.
"Given the severity and magnitude of this natural disaster, federal assistance is necessary to supplement the efforts and available resources of the state and local governments to recover from disaster related losses," Sununu wrote in a Sept. 22 letter to FEMA's acting regional director Paul Ford.
Sununu said the latest round of storms washed out roads and damaged infrastructure in 35 communities across the state, causing power outages and evacuations.
"The impact of this event was felt throughout the local mutual aid and state systems as personnel and assets were diverted to the incident area," Sununu wrote. "The response consumed staff time and exhausted available resources due to significant flash flooding conditions that caused extensive roadway destruction and left debris that restricted travel and emergency operations."
A previous storm event in July washed out roads in 14 communities, flooded homes with several feet of water and created sinkholes in some communities.
In his letter to FEMA, Sununu highlighted the impact of the latest storms on Bascom Maple Farms, one of the nation's leading maple syrup producers, from road closures and flooding.
He said road closures restricted access to more than half of the farm's maple syrup producing trees, at a cost of more than $500,000.
"The farm stands to lose over $1 million in economic damages if road repairs are not made soon," Sununu wrote. "The economic impact to the small community caused by this event cannot be overstated."
A federal disaster declaration would unlock FEMA assistance and allow residents and business owners affected by flooding and other damage to apply for funds to clean up, make repairs and get temporary housing.
Members of the state's all-Democrat congressional delegation have backed up Sununu's request for federal assistance following the devastating storms.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas have sent separate letters to FEMA in support of the declarations and federal aid.
In Congress, Democrats have unveiled a supplemental spending plan that includes $28.6 billion for costs related to extreme weather events over the past year, including hurricanes, floods and wildfires.
The short-term funding bill, which could come up for a vote this week, is needed to avoid a shutdown and keep the federal government running until the end of the year.