(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu said new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Hampshire are continuing to drop but warned the state isn't out of the woods.
Speaking at a news briefing on Thursday, Sununu said the public health data is trending in the right direction, with the number of new COVID-19 cases averaging about 300 per day last week and the average positivity rate hovering at 4.2%, both of which have declined from previous weeks.
"The numbers keep trending downward, but we still have a ways to go," Sununu said.
He said if the positive health trends continue in coming months, his administration will be looking at lifting some of the state's restrictions on businesses and travel.
"We still have had to impose a lot of restrictions, and we know that that's been a hardship on a lot of individuals or even businesses," Sununu said.
On Thursday, New Hampshire reported 355 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two deaths. There were at least 2,858 people with "active" infections, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said.
The state has reported 74,000 COVID-19 infections and 1,157 deaths since the outbreak began last March.
Roughly 15% of New Hampshire's population has had a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, and about 7% have received a second shot, Sununu administration officials said.
Sununu is making a big push to get kids back in the classrooms across the state. While teachers will be in the next round of vaccinations, Sununu said he doesn't expect that to hold up his new executive order requiring all K-12 schools to provide at least two days of in-person learning per week beginning next month.
"The data is very clear," he said. "There's no reason schools cannot reopen, even without a vaccination."