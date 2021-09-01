(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has tested negative for COVID-19 after he developed symptoms following a visit to Kentucky where he met with state leaders battling a resurgence of the virus.
Sununu's office issued a statement early Wednesday saying the governor was "not feeling well this morning" and "out of an abundance of caution" was canceling a scheduled meeting of the Executive Council.
"Although Governor Sununu is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he immediately began isolating this morning and will get a COVID-19 test soon," the statement read. "We will update the public accordingly and Governor Sununu hopes to get back on his feet soon.”
By the afternoon, Sununu revealed that he had tested negative for the virus.
“I woke up with symptoms similar to Covid and out of an abundance of caution I took two rapid antigen tests, which came back negative, and then followed up with a PCR test, which confirmed the negative," he said in a news release.
Sununu and state health care officials traveled to Kentucky this week to learn about the state’s latest surge of COVID-19 infections and how officials there are dealing with it.
He also toured two of the state's largest hospitals and met with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his staff.
Like many states, Kentucky has been battling a surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations that is pushing the state's health care system to the brink.
Many of the new infections are among the unvaccinated in a state where only about 56% of those who are eligible have received their shots.
The state reported 4,815 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.