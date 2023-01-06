(The Center Square) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu stressed bipartisanship in his fourth inaugural address Thursday, touting policies that have protected personal freedoms and defending the state's first-in-the-nation primary status.
Sununu, who was sworn in for another term earlier in the day, began his remarks by reflecting on his tenure as governor, saying the policies his administration has pursued over the past six years have made New Hampshire an "island of freedom surrounded by highly taxed, highly regulated states."
"We have provided leadership that puts ‘The Individual’ ahead of ‘The System’," he said. "Ensuring that everyone — regardless of income, gender, race, or religion – has the same opportunities to succeed."
He cited his administration's response to the pandemic as an example of how the state has safeguarded personal freedoms and civil liberties, while keeping people safe.
"When other states were slow rolling vaccine distribution, we went fast – and gave everyone the freedom to choose," he said. When other states shut down schools, we opened them up. When other states closed-down businesses, we kept their lights on — and invested in their success."
Another example of New Hampshire exceptionalism, Sununu said, was the state's emphasis on staying out of local politics and giving parents more say over public education. He talked about the threat of "big government authoritarianism."
"It’s a very simple formula: In New Hampshire, we distill decision making down to the lowest possible levers of power, empowering individuals to make their voices heard at the local level, where their voice is greatest," he said. "It’s not up to the politicians in Concord to dictate how a one-room school house 100 miles away does things, the power lies with the parents who send their kids to that school."
The governor didn't outline any specific policy proposals, but said a major focus of his new term will be focused on blunting the impact of skyrocketing utility bills, while pursuing clean energy policies that don't increase the burden on residents.
"Our focus must remain on reducing the cost burden on our citizens rather than adding to it," he said. "Electric ratepayers are already getting crushed by this national energy crisis. Therefore, we must reject legislation that will impose additional unnecessary costs."
Sununu also ripped into the Democratic National Committee rulemaking arm's decision to set South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle, a move recommended by President Joe Biden. He vowed New Hampshire will be the first primary in the 2024 cycle.
"I have a message for them and President Biden — you can try to come and take it – but that is Never. Going. To. Happen," he said. "It’s just not in our DNA to take orders from Washington."
Sununu, 48, handily won a third-term in the Nov. 8 election after beating back a challenge from Democrat Tom Sherman, a former Senate senator.
Heir to one of the Granite State's most storied political dynasty, Sununu had been urged last year by national GOP groups to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan as part of a strategy to reclaim the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections. But he opted against it, citing partisan gridlock in Washington.
This was the first time in four years the governor's speech was in the House of Representatives Hall. Sununu's last three inaugural speeches were broadcasted remotely over concerns about the pandemic about political violence.
Local newspapers reported a group of protestors gathered outside the State House Thursday, as Sununu was being sworn into office. Some were demonstrating against abortion restrictions he signed into law last year as part of the state budget, while others called on him to remove "pornographic" books from public libraries.
Shortly after his speech, the state's Democratic Party posted a statement blasting Sununu's record as the state's chief executive.
New Hampshire Democratic Chairman Ray Buckley said Sununu's margin of victory in the recent election was "cut in half" because "New Hampshire voters see beyond his ‘aw shucks’ attitude and well-known family name to his dismal record of service for the people of New Hampshire."
“When this governor has been in New Hampshire — and not touring the country in an attempt to prop up his national image ahead of a doomed presidential run — his work has centered on a predictable strategy: take credit for everything good, deny blame for everything bad," he said.