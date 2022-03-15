(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the Biden administration to release more rental assistance money, saying the state's projected allocation was cut in half by an "unfair" change in the federal program's rules.
Earlier this month the Treasury Department began distributing the latest round of emergency rental assistance program funding to states but New Hampshire said it only received about half of its expected funding, or just under $35 million.
In a letter to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, Sununu urges the agency to "take immediate action" to "fix this unfair" decision and provide the remaining $34.6 million in rental assistance funds.
Sununu said the state met all the required benchmarks to qualify for a second round of rental fund distributions to states but said the Treasury "moved the finish line" during the process of reviewing the state's request.
"This scattershot approach ultimately means less money for renters in need," he wrote. "We hope that was not the intent of this dramatic change in process."
Sununu pointed out that a number of other states in the Northeast region have received their full payments in the latest round of disbursements. He said attempts to get an explanation from Treasury officials about the changes were met with "silence, and no response to our multiple requests for a status update."
Sununu said his administration was later informed that the Biden administration plans to change the rules in coming weeks and has delayed the second tranche of funds to the state while it finalizes the new guidelines.
"Further, the Treasury has determined that it would apply these unreleased rules to cut New Hampshire's second payment in half, even though the request was submitted at least two months before those changes have been made to the program," Sununu wrote. "This is fundamentally unfair."
New Hampshire has already provided about $100 million in Emergency Rental Assistance funds to help provide rent and utility relief to residents struggling to pay their bills throughout the pandemic, according to the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
The funding has provided 12,763 households with an average of $7,885 in public assistance, which can cover current and overdue rents, utility bills and other expenses, the agency said.
In March, the Sununu administration created the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program with about $20 million in federal funding from the latest stimulus package.
Renters are eligible for relief through the state's program if their household income is below 80% of the area median income, someone in the residence is collecting unemployment benefits, if they've lost income or experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic, or are at risk of being evicted.
Sununu has pushed federal officials to loosen the requirements for spending the money to allow ERA dollars to be devoted toward affordable housing projects.
In a recent letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Sununu said the "narrow interpretation" of the law is impacting the state's ability to use the funds to reach vulnerable populations to provide "access to safe and affordable housing."
He suggested that the rental assistance money could be also used for investing in affordable housing rental units, creating incentives for public private partnerships to develop new housing, and "reduce the risk of developers and lenders to incentivize development."