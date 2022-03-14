(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he's open to easing taxes on gas, food and lodging to help residents absorb the impact of inflation and energy costs.
The Republican said he is willing to consider a temporary suspension of the state's 24-cent gas tax and the 8.3% levy on restaurant meals and hotel rooms if legislative leaders push for the changes in the current session.
"If the Legislature today wanted to propose a gas tax cut, I am on it, and if they want to propose cutting rooms and meals tax, I am on it," Sununu said in remarks to the New England Council on Thursday.
While the inflationary squeeze has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, Sununu argued that the root of the problem lies in Washington's taxation and energy policies.
He is the latest governor to propose cutting state gas taxes and other levies to help cushion the blow for consumers who are feeling the pain of higher energy prices and rising inflation.
But the loss of tax revenue would come as a big hit to New Hampshire, which doesn't have an income tax and depends on money from those taxes to keep the state government running.
Overall, New Hampshire drivers pay a total of 42.23 cents per gallon in gasoline taxes, including state and federal taxes and other fees, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
The state’s highway fund, which includes gas tax and toll road revenue, generates about $165 million a year, according to the Department of Transportation. The money goes toward fixing roads and bridges, and other projects.
The revenue is also used as collateral to repay transportation bonds, and economists have warned that suspending that source of revenue could impact New Hampshire's bond rating.
Likewise, suspending the meals and lodging taxes could drain an important source of government funding during the height of the state's summer tourist season.
As of January, year-to-date meals and rental tax collections were $39.3 million, up by 29% over initial estimates, according to the state's latest revenue report.
A two-year, $13.5 billion budget signed by Gov. Chris Sununu last year cut the state's rooms and meals tax from 9% to 8.5% – the lowest level in more than a decade.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., has proposed suspending the 18.4% federal gas tax through the end of the year to help soften the blow of fuel costs.
"People are feeling a real pinch on everyday goods, and we must do more to help address rising costs, particularly the price of gas," she said in a statement. "We need to continue to think creatively about how we can find new ways to bring down costs."