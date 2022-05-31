(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed off on a $100 million settlement to compensate victims of physical and sexual abuse at a state-run juvenile correctional facility.
The deal, which was approved by the state Legislature, calls for the creation of a new fund to settle decades-old allegations of abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Services Center. Sununu signed the bill into law on Friday, according to the governor's office.
"This new law creates a claims resolution process that provides a trauma-informed and victim-centered alternative to traditional litigation," state Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. "No victim is required to use this process, but it is my hope that this bill will provide an avenue for much needed healing and compensation for many of these victims."
Under the plan, victims of sexual abuse with legitimate claims will be eligible for payments of up to $1.5 million, while payouts for victims of physical abuse would be capped at $150,000.
The state's juvenile detention center – named for former Gov. John H. Sununu and father of the current governor – has been rocked by scandal over allegations that former staff physically and sexually abused hundreds of teens at the facility.
To date, more than 450 former residents of the facility have sued the state over claims of abuse, with some allegations dating back as far as the early 1960s.
A criminal probe, launched more than two years ago, is still underway. At least 11 suspects, many former staffers, have been arrested, according to the state.
The settlement was opposed by Democratic lawmakers and advocates for victims who argued that the compensation wasn't enough and should have included victims who suffered emotional abuse at the facility.
Lyn Schollett, executive director of the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said the settlement plan "disregards egregious abuse suffered by numerous sexual assault victims" at the facility and a "cover-up" of the claims.
"The bill excludes many victims of sexual abuse and torture from even participating in the YDC/Sununu Center settlement process, and limits other victims from accessing the justice they deserve," Schollett said in a statement.
A lead attorney for victims who have filed individual lawsuits against the state alleging abuse at the facility had requested that the damages cap be increased to $4.5 million.
A two-year state budget signed by Sununu last year calls for closing the facility in the next two years and replacing it with a new, 18-bed center.
New Hampshire spends about $13 million a year to operate the 144-bed center, which is currently operating at only about 10% of its capacity, according to state data.