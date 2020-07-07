(The Center Square) – Rural New Hampshire communities saved many lives with their resourceful COVID-19 preparation and are ready to handle a second surge as new cases continue to spike nationwide, a Dartmouth study finds.
Anne Sosin and Elizabeth Carpenter-Song, Dartmouth College professors, launched the study in March when the pandemic was starting because they were concerned about the special vulnerabilities such rural communities face.
“Our region faced the triple challenge of having high rates of medically vulnerable populations, high rates of social vulnerability, and health systems with limited resources,” Sosin recently told New Hampshire Public Radio. “And yet we were able to avoid the worst outcomes that we’ve seen in other regions.”
The report emphasized the importance of providing housing to people who were kicked out during the pandemic.
“The availability of some state funding to house some people in area motels was something that very much guarded against the rates of infection that we have seen in urban centers such as San Francisco and in Boston, among homeless populations,” Carpenter-Song told NHPR.
Rural counties had as few as three ICU beds available, forcing the rural health system to quickly create capacity.
“We saw hospitals repurpose their infrastructure, source ICU equipment, redeploy and train staff, and take other measures to expand overall hospital capacity,” Sosin said. “So while that capacity ultimately wasn’t needed in the first phase of the epidemic, it remains in place if the region sees an uptick in cases over the next several months.”
Carpenter-Song added this expansion would not have been possible without financial support.
“I think the concern that we heard from our stakeholder partners moving forward is what happens over the long-term horizon of the pandemic?” Carpenter-Song said. “And in particular, voicing the need for continued financial support.”