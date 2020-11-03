(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrat U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen retained her seat for a third term, according to preliminary election night results, and the state’s two congressional seats also appeared to be held by Democrats.
As of 12:15 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, Shaheen had 57.1 percent of the vote total. Republican challenger Corky Messner garnered 40.5 percent, while Libertarian Justin O’Donnell trailed with 2.4 percent. A total of 68 percent of precincts reported results.
In the pair of congressional seats, both incumbents held the lead as the clock struck past midnight.
In the 1st Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Chris Pappas held a lead over Republican challenger Matt Mowers, and was declared the winner by The Associated Press at 12:40 a.m. Pappas had 51.4 percent of the votes cast, while Mowers had 46.2 percent, with 74 percent of precincts reporting.
In the 2nd Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Ann McLane Kuster early Wednesday morning was declared the winner against Republican challenger Steven Negron. McLane Kuster garnered 55.2 percent of the votes cast, and Negron netted 44.2 percent. A total of 65 percent of precincts reported results.
Shaheen, who has represented New Hampshire on the U.S. Senate since 2009, took to social media to share her gratitude with supporters early on Tuesday evening after she was declared the winner of the hotly contested race.
“We did it, New Hampshire!!” Shaheen wrote on Facebook. “So many of you gave your time and energy to this campaign to make a difference for our state, and I am so grateful for all of your efforts. Thank you so much for this amazing honor.”
In her bid for a third term on the U.S. Senate, Shaheen trumpeted a number of initiatives. She ran on a campaign asserting her record of improving veterans’ access to health care, tackling the opioid epidemic and bringing resources to small businesses during the current pandemic.
Prior to representing the Granite State in Washington, D.C., Shaheen served as New Hampshire governor from 1997-2003 and had a seat on the state Senate from 1992-1996.
Shaheen, 73, has garnered attention in her political career for being named as New Hampshire’s first female governor, as well as the first female senator.
On his Twitter campaign page, Messner confirmed he conceded the race to Shaheen.