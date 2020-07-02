(The Center Square) – Scammers have seized more than $1.5 million from New Hampshire residents in 1,000-plus COVID-19 scams that have been reported to the Federal Trade Commission.
“These scams take many forms, including offering expedited access to economic stimulus payments for a fee, impersonating public health officials, and selling phony products that they claim can prevent or cure COVID-19,” U.S. Sen Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., recently wrote in a letter to federal agencies.
One common tactic that’s been reported is scammers will impersonate the U.S. Treasury Department in an email to unsuspecting residents, and then they will ask for personal identifying information in exchange for the stimulus payment. But the IRS does not require any action for residents to receive stimulus payments.
Hassan and Carper want federal agencies to work together to catch and punish these scammers.
“Government and industry should always cooperate to fight illegal robocalls, but it is even more critical at a time when so many Americans are facing economic and health concerns,” they wrote
The state’s Department of Justice has released guidelines for residents to protect themselves from such scams.
“Never provide any personal information such as your social security number or date of birth without verifying the person with whom you are communicating,” the department's website says.
The department also recommends residents to be suspicious of offers that seem too good to be true and to never click any links they receive from people claiming to be doctors or from a federal agency.