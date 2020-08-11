(The Center Square) – Nearly 30 years after the state Supreme Court determined that New Hampshire has the constitutional obligation to financially provide an education for its children, issues remain in some school districts.
The Claremont rulings were supposed to put New Hampshire’s school-funding woes to rest, but as recently as last year, many school districts claim the state has yet to even take the first step in adhering to the two sets of orders issued in the 1990s, NH Business Review reported.
One district, the Contoocook Valley Regional School District, took legal action in 2019 in an effort to have the current education funding formula declared unconstitutional. The Keene Sentinel reported that Contoocook Valley successfully obtained a judgment from a lower court and the state, in turn, filed an appeal.
New Hampshire won its appeal, with Contoocook Valley’s lawsuit now in the hands of the state Supreme Court. About 25 school districts, represented by attorneys John Tobin and Natalie Laflamme of the New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project, expressed their support for Contoocook Valley in an amicus brief, N.H. Business Review reported.
The 25 districts combined represent close to 33 percent of all the public-school students in the state.
N.H. Business Review reported that the defendants assert the lower court’s decision to be filled with procedural flaws, requesting the case be junked altogether or sent back to the lower court for a full trial. Tobin replied that the state was not taking proper steps to solve a decades old dilemma.
In talks with the Commission to Study School Funding, Tobin and Contoocook Valley plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Tierney urged the commission that the state must boost its share of school funding by a minimum of $1.6 billion, which could provide some relief to the state’s property taxpayers.
Attorney Bill Ardinger, who is among the attorneys representing the state and a member of the commission, disagreed, saying it was better for an indeterminate but much lesser amount of state dollars, determined by a formula, to be distributed.