(The Center Square) – New Hampshire utility regulators have delayed consideration of new rules for "community power agreements" that are aimed at helping reduce municipal energy costs.
The state Public Utilities Commission was set to consider new regulations for the plans but abruptly canceled Tuesday's meeting, citing a "scheduling conflict."
The delay comes as a setback for proponents of the power agreements, which will give cities and towns the authority to purchase their own power to help lower skyrocketing energy costs.
Backers of the initiative were hoping that it would get underway in spring 2023, but suggest the delay in publishing the new rules will push back that timeline.
Many cities and towns have given local approval to the plan but haven't been able to move forward without the regulations, advocates say.
The rules, once finalized, would govern the community power programs and define their relationship to regional utility companies that will provide the power to local governments.
New Hampshire's Consumer Advocate Don Kreis sarcastically suggested the delay had nothing to do with scheduling conflicts, referring to a con artist who repeatedly sold the Brooklyn Bridge to unwitting buyers in the 1920s.
"If you buy the explanation, then you too can own an East River crossing designed by John Roebling (1806-1869)," Kreis posted on social media.
This isn't the first time rules for community power agreements, which were approved in 2019, have been delayed. Two years ago, the plans were postponed while lawmakers were considering proposed changes to the law.
Supporters say the plan will help the state's energy consumers offset utility bills that are expected to double by the end of the summer, while helping local governments before the shift to renewable energy.