(The Center Square) – With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, national Republicans are pumping new money into New Hampshire to back far-right Republican Don Bolduc’s bid to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee has announced that it plans to spend $1 million on a new round of ads, in cooperation with Bolduc's campaign, targeting Hassan's record on immigration, energy and taxes.
"Maggie Hassan has never met a spending or tax proposal that she didn’t like," NRSC spokesman T.W. Arrighi said in a statement. "While our economic engine sign was flashing red, Hassan voted for trillions in new spending."
The move comes less than a week after the Senate Leadership Fund, which has ties to Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, announced it was pulling $5.6 million in TV ads they had planned to air in the state on behalf of Bolduc's campaign. The super PAC said it was moving those funds into the tightening Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race.
Earlier this month, the NRSC pulled about $2.5 million in planned spending out of New Hampshire, diverting the money to key states.
But with the McConnell-aligned super PAC diverting its resources to races in other battleground states, the NRSC is jumping back into the Bolduc-Hassan race.
The shift in campaign strategy follows new polling showing the New Hampshire Senate race is winnable for Republicans in the midterms.
An Emerson College poll released Monday showed Hassan leading Bolduc 48% to 45%, well within the margin of error. The poll also found President Joe Biden's approval rating in the Granite State hovering at 40%, with Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump statistically tied in a presidential campaign rematch.
"Our polling, along with recent public polling, shows that this race is in the margin of error and winnable," Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, the NRSC's chairman, said in a statement. "We’re going to win this race so Don Bolduc can bring real leadership back to this Senate seat."
Despite the GOP's optimism, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report still rates the U.S. Senate seat as "lean Democrat" in the upcoming election.
Republicans need to flip at least one Democratic seat and hold onto seats in five other battleground states to take control of the U.S. Senate next year.
Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, narrowly edged out New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, a moderate, in the Sept. 13 primary to win the GOP nomination.
Hassan, a former New Hampshire governor, defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in a narrow race in 2016 to win the seat. She is seeking another six-year term.
During a live-streamed debate Thursday night, the two candidates clashed over abortion, immigration, energy costs and election integrity.